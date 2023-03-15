scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

On the Spot with Sandipan Bhattacharyya, MD and CCO, GREY Group India

An epic mash-up of influencer marketing and gaming

Written by Christina Moniz
'Gamers are one of the most loyally engaged communities online, but equally true is their disdain for ads'
'Gamers are one of the most loyally engaged communities online, but equally true is their disdain for ads'

Brand: Pringles
Agency: GREY London
Campaign: Meet Zombie Frank

Why the campaign rocks:

A lot of us might not get it, but we surely don’t want to miss the buzz train of gaming and metaverse. Gamers are one of the most loyally engaged communities online, but equally true is their disdain for ads. Brands have been scrambling for in-game placements but this case from Pringles UK showed that it is good to widen our understanding of gamers before pressing play.

Also Read

It’s a great example of a brand truly understanding culture and thinking less like a snack brand and more like a gaming one. The key element here was using Twitch, a widely followed streaming platform for gamers where influencers walk through techniques. The idea is brilliantly staged. A zombie character called Frank leaves a live game to attack a can of Pringles and then becomes a brand influencer for fans to interact with for two weeks, before returning to the game.

The complexities of this collaboration among the developers, the games publisher, Xbox, and the influencer must have been formidable. But I’m sure the nod it got from gamers made the process totally worth it. What an epic mash-up of influencer marketing, gaming, film and product placement.

— As told to Christina Moniz

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 10:40 IST

Stock Market