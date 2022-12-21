On the spot with Richa Singh, Managing director, India & Middle East, Natural Diamond Council

Why the campaign rocks:

Nike has done a fantastic job of promoting their products while standing for something in a bold yet relevant way. The brand doesn’t hold back at all, and has made phenomenal use of technology to reach out and create a platform for dialogue. I loved Niketown on Roblox. The balance that they have achieved in showcasing the product and associating with causes is perfect.



Two of the campaigns that come to mind —I Feel Pretty featuring Maria Sharapova and Dream Crazier — are on point. While the one with Maria talks about issues that are swept under the carpet like gender bias, pre-conceived notions, sexuality, or even a person’s status as an immigrant, the second one with Serena is brazen and urges women to walk their own path. This cuts across ages and inspires women to believe in themselves. Nike has also done a phenomenal job in choosing and maximising its ambassadors. Every ambassador has a story to tell and the product is woven into it.

A line in the ad, “If they call you crazy, fine, show them what crazy can do,” just connected with me and made me want to be braver in my choices.

—As told to Alokananda Chakraborty