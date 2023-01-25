ON THE SPOT WITH: Krishnarao Buddha, Senior category head, marketing, Parle Products

Why the campaign rocks:

There is a frequent misconception that disability is a hurdle in the way of living a successful life. Adapting to life with a disability is never easy but there are strategies for coping with limits, overcoming obstacles, and creating a fulfilling existence. Apple launched a thought-provoking new ad campaign aimed at empowering individuals with impairments on the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’. The upbeat two-and-a-half-minute commercial, made by Apple’s in-house creatives, shows people with varied disabilities making the most of their iPhones, Apple Watches, and Mac devices. To bring disability inclusion to the forefront, the brand has effectively integrated its superior accessibility features and neatly connected it back to the notion of how accessibility is a human right.

The campaign also corresponds well with the theme for last year’s observance, which, as per the United Nations is “the role of innovation in powering an accessible and equitable society”. There are several statistics around how this group is not well represented in the media, and this advertisement represents a step forward. Apple has achieved inclusiveness without tokenism or a desire to be overly “progressive”, which is frequently a complaint of tokenistic representation.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar