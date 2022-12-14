ON THE SPOT with Jana Colaco, creative director, Blink Digital

Why the campaign rocks:

This campaign was a musical way to show the potential of audio in storytelling. Spotify knows its listeners, some of whom are industry leaders. To see the potential in their listener base, and activate it innovatively by leveraging data to increase return on audio media spend, is music to my ears. It paved the way for advertisers looking for newer channels to advertise by demonstrating how effective the medium could be.



Spotify composed original songs as dedications to each of their targets — the CMO crew — that was a show of creative playfulness and marketing genius. The lyrics contained details of their professional lives beautifully crafted into a musical. It also brought networking to them in a way that with every tailor-made track, the brand made every excluded CMO feel the FOMO. Whether they made it to the album cover or not, both ways, it got people spreading the word. And what better way to get the audiences hooked to an ad other than a song or a jingle. It is a one-of-a-kind campaign showing how effective targeting can get the top dogs listening while reinventing the wheel for B2B campaigns. If data were a DJ, this would be the most incredible set.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

