On the spot: Turning an advertising idea into a piece of history

By Bhavesh Kosambia, content lead, Wondrlab

Why the campaign rocks:

It’s very rare that you would see an advertising idea turning into history, and this work from Annahar became exactly that. The people of Lebanon will remember this for a long time. The newspaper not just picked up an issue but provided a solution that got the nation talking.

To put the idea in a nutshell, Lebanon is facing a crisis and necessities like food, electricity and medicine are running out for common people. The only glimpse of hope for some change is through polls. But the ones in power had their reasons for delaying it — in fact, one of the excuses was “where will the ink and paper come from for the polls?”. So to raise the issue Annahar decided to publish their election edition by not printing it and instead gave all their unpublished paper and ink to the government printing associates. When people went to the paper stands, they found the racks empty with just a small flyer lying there stating their cause.

This sparked off a big conversation and the act became viral on social media too, which resulted in the government following through with the election as scheduled. Now that’s what I call walking the talk.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar