On the spot: Turning a cold statistic into an arresting visual

By Mithun Mukherjee, ECD, Kinnect

Why the campaign rocks:

There are good campaigns, and there are great campaigns. And then there are campaigns that put a gun to your head and make sure you pay attention, quite literally. The Lost Class of 2022 was exactly this, a campaign that drove its point about gun reform and curbing mass shootings.

Campaigns which seek legislative reform often pivot towards drawing the attention of the authorities towards a problem and then hoping for it to happen. What separated the ‘Lost Class’ from other campaigns was that it painted a moving image of what the absence of over 3,000 students killed in mass shootings looked like on graduation day. It managed to turn a cold statistic into an arresting visual. What made it even more powerful was that a person of power ended up becoming part of this portraiture, adding a touch of some much-needed irony. While some may argue that the person was made part of the film without his proper consent, I believe that sometimes a stunt like this might just be the need of the hour. This campaign remains one of the most ingenious ones, which not just felt fresh in how it was executed, but also in how it managed to pull off what it set out to do.

— As told to Christina Moniz

