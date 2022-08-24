ON THE SPOT: ‘This Carslberg billboard turned into an event’

Why does the campaign rock?

Some seven-odd years back, Carlsberg pulled off what the brand called ‘Probably the best poster in the world’.

This was a billboard that called itself a poster that was also experiential that turned into an event that became a milestone.

So many things rolled into one! (An ideal example of a piece of communication transcending what it sets out to do and evolves to become much more than just that). And they wouldn’t be entirely wrong, would they? I mean, when was the last time you came across a billboard at street level that dispensed beer?

And that’s what they did. Created a poster/billboard that actually distributed free beer on tap. No wonder there were serpentine queues around the block. In London. Where they truly love their beer pretty much as much as the Germans. The queue for the free beer went around the neighbourhood and all the content created from the event, went viral. Probably the best poster in the world, indeed.

And lastly but most importantly, if you’re in the marketing and advertising communication space, don’t you just wish you had done that?

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

