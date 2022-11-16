ON THE SPOT: The No Excuses ad is simple yet packs a punch

By Shivani Behl, Chief marketing officer, Plum

Why the campaign rocks:



Nike has rolled out many films under its Just Do It umbrella but the “No Excuses” commercial starring US Paralympian Matt Scott, stands out for me as it’s simple yet packs a big punch of motivation.

In the ad, Matt Scott gives a list of excuses that people come up with for not working out. Throughout the ad, he can be seen bouncing a basketball. The ad ends with a shot of him in his wheelchair slamming down basketballs and saying the words, “My feet hurt”. Matt was a great choice as he himself has overcome so many obstacles to reach the height he has in his career. The ad takes a simple premise but layers it with several thought-provoking insights into self-motivation. It is an inspiring one for all individuals as it powerfully conveys the importance of persistence and hard work and directly references the process of fulfilling goals and dreams. The spirit of the ad is relevant to just about anything one wants to do in life. The ad definitely gets me moving.

(As told to Akanksha Nagar)

Also Read: Britannia rolls out a new WhatsApp based services targetted at those with diabetes; to provide customised diet plans

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook