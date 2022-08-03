ON THE SPOT: ‘The ad puts the regular consumer centre stage’

Campaign: the adidas liquid billboard
Brand: adidas
Agency: Havas Dubai
Why the campaign rocks:
Sport. Inclusiveness. Technology. Innovation. Fun! A cocktail that felt like it was especially made for me.
The adidas liquid billboard is an outstanding example of how not all awareness campaigns have to be serious and/or gut-wrenching in texture. This is a campaign that is, at its very core, over and above everything else, a lot of fun to watch and feel. And campaigns like that generally make a massive impact on the audience—as it has done with me.
The problem is clear and real. The solution is simple and elegant. And it is done on a mega brand which makes it even more praiseworthy.
It is also very special because it takes the usual models and athletes out of the spotlight and puts the normal/regular consumer centre stage.
The fact that it has won a Grand Prix at the Cannes festival of creativity is unsurprising and very well-deserved.