ON THE SPOT: ‘The ad puts the regular consumer centre stage’

Campaign: the adidas liquid billboard



Brand: adidas



Agency: Havas Dubai



Why the campaign rocks:



Sport. Inclusiveness. Technology. Innovation. Fun! A cocktail that felt like it was especially made for me.

The adidas liquid billboard is an outstanding example of how not all awareness campaigns have to be serious and/or gut-wrenching in texture. This is a campaign that is, at its very core, over and above everything else, a lot of fun to watch and feel. And campaigns like that generally make a massive impact on the audience—as it has done with me.



The problem is clear and real. The solution is simple and elegant. And it is done on a mega brand which makes it even more praiseworthy.



It is also very special because it takes the usual models and athletes out of the spotlight and puts the normal/regular consumer centre stage.



The fact that it has won a Grand Prix at the Cannes festival of creativity is unsurprising and very well-deserved.

