scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ON THE SPOT: ‘The ad puts the regular consumer centre stage’

Surjo Dutt, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India

Written by Akanksha Nagar
The adidas liquid billboard is an outstanding example of how not all awareness campaigns have to be serious and/or gut-wrenching in texture.
The adidas liquid billboard is an outstanding example of how not all awareness campaigns have to be serious and/or gut-wrenching in texture.

Campaign: the adidas liquid billboard  

Brand: adidas

Agency: Havas Dubai

Also Read

Why the campaign rocks:

Sport. Inclusiveness. Technology. Innovation. Fun! A cocktail that felt like it was especially made for me.
The adidas liquid billboard is an outstanding example of how not all awareness campaigns have to be serious and/or gut-wrenching in texture. This is a campaign that is, at its very core, over and above everything else, a lot of fun to watch and feel. And campaigns like that generally make a massive impact on the audience—as it has done with me.

The problem is clear and real. The solution is simple and elegant. And it is done on a mega brand which makes it even more praiseworthy.

It is also very special because it takes the usual models and athletes out of the spotlight and puts the normal/regular consumer centre stage.

The fact that it has won a Grand Prix at the Cannes festival of creativity is unsurprising and very well-deserved.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Brandwagon