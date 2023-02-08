On the spot: Taking the unpredictability factor out of travel plans

Why the campaign rocks:

At a time when travel has become unpredictable or for people who like to plan their trips much ahead of their scheduled dates, MakeMyTrip’s Book with No Payment certainly struck a chord with many. Imagine booking an international trip at just Re. 1 and paying the rest up to 72 hours before the hotel check-in. With Ranveer and Alia’s quirky on-screen presence, the campaign tagline “Thinking badlo, kyunki travel ab… badal gaya hai” creates a lasting impact. For instance, in one of the advertisements, Alia is shown to be a millennial, updated with the latest travel trends; then we have Ranveer as Mishraji, who has been planning a trip to Kerala for two years. The envious Mishraji is shown to think that there is only one way to travel — by saving up.

The ad for millennials speaks to every age group wanting to have a vacation. It also emphasises a flexible payment structure, addressing the financial stress many travellers experience when booking a journey, especially in uncertain times. Overall, the campaign represents an extremely real-life situation and is very relatable.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook