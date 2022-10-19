ON THE SPOT: Perfect blend of emotions, counter-culture & nostalgia

Campaign: Good Luck Girls

Brand: Cadbury Dairy Milk

Agency: Ogilvy India

Why the campaign rocks:



The advertisement is a perfect blend of all the right things — emotions, a counter-culture charge and a strong sense of nostalgia. The creative team has delivered a powerful message while staying true to the brand position-ing in India. A very successful recreation of the popular ad of the ‘90s, Real Taste of Life designed by Piyush Pandey and Sonal Dabral, which was one of the very first ads to change people’s perceptions using emotion attached to the product. This recreation has done justice to the milestone advertisement giving a newer perspective to the consumers of the brand being much more than just chocolate or a product for kids. The spirit shared still stays the same — a shifting mindset — where adults are shown celebrating.

#GoodLuckGirls is an homage to girls in blue while celebrating the quaint Indian culture of having “kuchh meetha” before one sets on an arduous journey. The counter-culture effect created by the campaign with the representation of women’s cricket is something to admire. The agency cleverly brings out the joy of life especially in the post-pandemic times in a simple manner through the power of nostalgia.



— As told to Alokananda Chakraborty

