ON THE SPOT: ‘Making a point without pointing a finger’

Campaign: One House To Save Many

Brand: Suncrop Insurance

Agency: Leo Burnett, Sydney

Why the campaign rocks:

When one is in the business of creativity, one doesn’t get impressed easily. But every now and then, there comes an idea which makes you rethink everything. One House To Save Many is that.

This is an idea that addresses climate change, not by pointing fingers, but by inspiring change. To begin with, an insurance brand urging people to build safer houses itself is a great initiative. But they didn’t stop there. They went ahead and created a prototype of a house that can withstand fire, flood, storm and cyclone. All with the help of data, collaboration and engineering.

The advertising directed everyone to an online hub where Suncorp released open-source designs that could help build a more resilient house by selecting the right materials, designs and layouts. But most importantly, One House started a new conversation that was about preventive action against natural disasters.

Here’s the business angle — of all the claims that Suncorp received after a natural disaster, about 90% could have been prevented or mitigated had resilience measures been taken.

Suncorp’s One House To Save Many is a win-win for all — the company, the consumer as well as the creators, who went ahead and won the coveted Innovation Lion at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

––As told to Christina Moniz

