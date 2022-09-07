ON THE SPOT: ‘It found an opportunity where there was none’

Campaign: Creativity is Essential (Bombay Sapphire’s Design Supermarket)

Brand: Bombay Sapphire

Agency: Created by BBDO London, launched by Ogilvy PR

Why this campaign rocks:

Art and culture isn’t a luxury, but an essential. But during the pandemic, access to art institutions and other vital sources of creative inspiration had been severely restricted. Supermarket, an installation by Bombay Sapphire and the Design Museum, at the museum’s Kensington High Street home stocked its shelves with essential items packaged in artwork created by a line-up of emerging artists. It was a great hack by the museum into lockdown laws, when grocery stores were allowed to be open but art galleries were not, to masquerade a design experience inside a mundane activity. This was really about finding an opportunity when there was none. Through this, Bombay Sapphire seamlessly strengthened its position of standing for creativity and being present at the core of a lockdown activity we all did – grocery shopping.



2021 was in fact a year of the greatest hacks, from the Samsung and the iPhone to the VW Golf Ad break championship and the Unfiltered History Tour. Something that was prevalent across categories was how to propel in the consumer’s mind, when they were least expecting it.

— As told to Christina Moniz

