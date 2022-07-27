ON THE SPOT: ‘Enabling Samsung experience on iPhone is genius’

Brand: Samsung

Campaign: iTest

Agency: DDB New Zealand

Why this campaign rocks:

‘Creativity is the most powerful force in business.’ These words by DDB co-founder Bill Bernbach are what DDB has been built on and still swears by. And this particular piece of work really brings these words to life.

The iPhone from Apple has built itself into a cult that has made everyone believe that they simply cannot survive without it. Nudging people to break out of their ‘iBall and Chain’ by enabling them to experience a Samsung Galaxy smartphone on their iPhone is pure genius. Evil genius, I must add.

Not only is the idea disruptive, the craft of it is exceptional. It totally brings alive the intuitiveness

and vibrancy of the Galaxy interface.

Of late, we are seeing creative brilliance more in the execution of an advertising campaign or in the service of brand purpose. So to see it being unleashed at a business problem, in such a manner, is truly inspiring.

-As told to Christina Moniz

