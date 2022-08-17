ON THE SPOT: Elevating the “humble brag” to an art form

The campaign Rejected Ales

Brand: Matilda Bay

Agency: Howatson+Company

Why this campaign rocks:

Over the last year, many many creative pieces have been spoken about (particularly from India, I’m proud to say), but the one idea that has stayed with me to make it into my memory palace’s trophy room is Matilda Bay’s Rejected Ales.

While it’s a throwaway cheeky humble brag about the exacting standards of their brewmaster, it’s also a pretty damn good product demonstration, that does all the hard work every product demo does. I mean why say you’re better than your competition if you can prove that your rejects are better than competition?

It’s a beautiful packaging design, it’s an elaborate activation, it’s a promo, it’s quirky, it’s beautifully written self-deprecating put-downs.

And lest we forget, it comes with an awesome case study video.

And of course, it helps that it’s for beer.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

