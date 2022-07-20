ON THE SPOT: ‘Dove’s campaign calls out toxic beauty advice’

Name of the campaign: Toxic influence

Name of the agency: Ogilvy

Name of the brand: Dove

Why this campaign rocks:

As Jeff Bezos once said, ‘In the end, we are our choices’. This is why the people who influence consumer choices are so important to marketers. As social commerce extends its sticky tentacles into every platform, professional influencers are growing in number. In this context, this campaign from Dove demonstrates the harm to teenage girls from toxic beauty advice that they get exposed to on social media: 92% of teen girls want to change the way they look; 1 in 2 follow an influencer that makes them feel less confident. Dove used deep fake techno-logy to demonstrate to mothers and their daughters the adverse impact beauty influencers can have on their daughters’ self-esteem. The mother’s face on the screen was used to deliver the toxic messages on beauty seen on social media platforms to drive home the point. Dove’s final message: “A girl’s greatest influence will always be her parents.”



This campaign has garnered over 3 million views since its April 2022 launch, and takes forward Dove’s commitment to redefining traditional codes of beauty through powerful and insightful narratives.

(As told to Akanksha Nagar)

