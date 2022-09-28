ON THE SPOT: Cost next to nothing, but worth a million dollars

Name of the campaign: Keeping Fortnite Fresh

Name of the agency: VMLY&R, Kansas City

Name of the brand: Wendy’s

Why the campaign rocks:

Thinking of a great idea is tough. Thinking of a great idea on the core brand message is tougher. Thinking of a great idea on the brand promise that consumers not only love but participate and promote willingly is super tough.

To pull it off on a next-to-zero budget is epic level tough! And if that was not enough, it’s an ad that does not look like an ad. Or shouts, “I’m an ad.” Or gets ignored like an ad. Yet, it’s an ad everyone loves — be it the creative, the client, and the consumer.

Plus, it’s new age in terms of platform and ‘PR-ability’. But I guess that’s the beauty of an idea. The reason we were all suckered into joining the big bad world of advertising.

The reason we fret and fume and slog and crib and push ourselves and our teams to try and have a crack at briefs so that we hit that sweet spot quite like the one the guys at VMLY&R have managed to do in such a brilliant way!

While the idea might have cost them next to nothing in terms of cost, I must say it’s worth a million dollars and more!

— As told to Christina Moniz

