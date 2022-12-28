On the spot: Clever depictions simply mesmerise the viewer

Why the campaign rocks:

The ‘Welcome Back’ campaign reiterates my love for iconic and purposeful use of a brand’s sacred asset. Guinness is a classic example of brands leveraging their sacred assets for meaningful storytelling. Such is the power of the black and white stout pint imagery that Guinness has built over the years that just with a few visuals into the film you instantly catch it, and the clever depictions just keep building up and mesmerising you — one visual at a time. The film is incredibly relatable since all of us have endured the pandemic in our own, unique ways and this narrative of missing something so dear to its consumers strikes a chord for sure.

The fact that the brand is doing something to give back is simply great which is conveyed in the end — to get small businesses that suffered back on their feet. Overall, it’s an endearing example of how a brand’s identity and insightful narrative can come together to move people and add to the brand love and memorability over time.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar