On the spot: Campaign kicked off conversation on gender equality

By Saurabh Gupta ,Founder & MD, Garage Group

Why the campaign rocks:

Ariel’s ‘Share the Load’ is a seven-year-old campaign but is still effective. It is aimed to challenge gender stereotypes by encouraging men to share the burden of household chores with women. It struck a chord for several reasons. First, it addressed a pervasive issue that affects millions of households worldwide: the unequal distribution of domestic work. The campaign highlighted how traditional gender roles have contributed to this issue and provided a solution by encouraging men to share the load. By doing so, it challenged stereotypes and helped start a conversation about gender equality. Second, it was relatable and emotional. The video showed a father recognising his daughter’s burden and taking action, which many viewers could identify with. The emotional impact of the ad helped it stand out from other campaigns. Finally, the campaign’s message aligned with Procter & Gamble’s brand purpose of “touching and improving lives”.

The campaign addressed a widespread social issue, was relatable, and aligned with the brand’s purpose. Its impact was global, and it helped to start a conversation about gender equality in households.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

