scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ON THE SPOT: ‘Backup Ukraine’ offered Ukrainians peace in wartime

Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Isobar & Taproot Dentsu

People couldn’t stop the war, save their heritage or even fight what was happening, but the psychological effect that scanning these monuments gave them was immense.
People couldn’t stop the war, save their heritage or even fight what was happening, but the psychological effect that scanning these monuments gave them was immense.

Name of the campaign: Backup Ukraine

Name of the agency: Virtue Worldwide, New York

Name of the brand: Polycam and UNESCO

Also Read


Why the campaign rocks:There are some ideas you like and there are some ideas you love. The ‘Backup Ukraine’ campaign falls in the latter category for me. Because of the war, the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage was inevitable. No amount of sandbags or protection could save them. What I love about the campaign is its democratisation and empowerment of ordinary Ukrainians. With any camera phone, a citizen could scan and save a piece of architectural heritage in high-definition 3D scan formats in a place that no bomb could reach—a digital backup in the cloud. People across the nation scanned millions of historic monuments and even if they could not save the real ones, at least digital copies were created. People couldn’t stop the war, save their heritage or even fight what was happening, but the psychological effect that scanning these monuments gave them was immense. It brought them welcome peace during a time of war. Backup Ukraine was just one of those campaigns I wish I could have done.


(As told to Christina Moniz)

Read Also: Blogger’s Park: Back to the theatre

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Brandwagon