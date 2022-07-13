ON THE SPOT: ‘Backup Ukraine’ offered Ukrainians peace in wartime

Name of the campaign: Backup Ukraine

Name of the agency: Virtue Worldwide, New York

Name of the brand: Polycam and UNESCO



Why the campaign rocks:There are some ideas you like and there are some ideas you love. The ‘Backup Ukraine’ campaign falls in the latter category for me. Because of the war, the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage was inevitable. No amount of sandbags or protection could save them. What I love about the campaign is its democratisation and empowerment of ordinary Ukrainians. With any camera phone, a citizen could scan and save a piece of architectural heritage in high-definition 3D scan formats in a place that no bomb could reach—a digital backup in the cloud. People across the nation scanned millions of historic monuments and even if they could not save the real ones, at least digital copies were created. People couldn’t stop the war, save their heritage or even fight what was happening, but the psychological effect that scanning these monuments gave them was immense. It brought them welcome peace during a time of war. Backup Ukraine was just one of those campaigns I wish I could have done.



(As told to Christina Moniz)

