ON THE SPOT: Among the best use cases of user-generated content

By Jaideep Thackeray, creative head of design, SoCheers

Why the campaign rocks:



The best campaigns are the ones which stay with you, no matter how old they get. And Apple’s Shot on iPhone campaign stands out amongst these. It is truly among the best use cases of user-generated content.



Back in 2015, after the iPhone 6 launch, Apple wanted to showcase the new model’s camera quality. So, it invited the users across the globe to send in the best photos they’ve shot with the phone, using the hashtag #ShotoniPhone. Some of them were then featured by the brand on its billboards and displayed across media outlets. This got such a huge response that it has become an ongoing property. The hashtag has a staggering 26 million entries on Instagram.



It goes without saying that the campaign achieved its goal of showcasing the high quality of the iPhone’s camera. But what sticks with me is that #ShotoniPhone puts consumers at the front and centre, and gains tremendous brand loyalty from users. It is creative in its simplicity.



Apple as a brand has always been about innovation, imagination and creativity, so the campaign also fits perfectly into its ethos.



— As told to Christina Moniz

