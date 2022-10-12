ON THE SPOT: A great example of turning adversity into opportunity 

Campaign: Cybertruck fail

Brand: Tesla

Agency: NA

Why the campaign rocks:



Elon Musk is known for his unconventional approach and what he did at the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling was really unforgettable. At the event, he wanted to showcase the truck’s futuristic, bulletproof attributes and therefore, he had the designers test it using metal balls and sledgehammers. While the Cybertruck withstood the attacks, its window pane cracked when a metal ball was hurled at it. The glass-shattering video went viral and social media was abuzz with jokes about Tesla’s supposedly bulletproof truck. Despite the critics and the internet jokes, the truck saw a hugely positive response from Tesla fans. There were close to 2,00,000 pre-bookings for the Cybertruck just four days after the launch!

To date, no one really knows if the entire event was pre-meditated or if it just happened the way it did. Amazingly, there were also no marketing or advertising spends on the new launch. Musk even went on to sell t-shirts with the broken glass window image on them, which saw a great consumer response. Every publication and news channel worth its salt was talking about this, and it became a great case of turning adversity into opportunity.

— As told to Christina Moniz



