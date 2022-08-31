ON THE SPOT: ‘A case study in making compelling case studies’

Campaign: Morning After Island

Brand: GEPAE (women’s rights activist group)

Agency: Ogilvy Honduras

Why the campaign rocks

Only once in a while comes a campaign that fills you with equal amount of envy and respect. Only once in a while comes a campaign that moves you deeply as a creative professional and as a human. ‘Morning After Island’ from Ogilvy Honduras is that kind of campaign. If you haven’t seen it, I suggest you pause reading this piece and see it. I am going to describe it, but you should watch it too, because it’s a case study in how to make compelling case studies.

More than a decade ago, Honduras banned the Morning After pill. This meant that women had to give birth without having a choice. A giant step backwards for women’s rights. Ogilvy Honduras along with and the activist group GEPAE, built a platform on international waters, outside the home territory of Honduras. Women could stand on that platform and take the pill. They were breaking no law and yet, exercising their reproductive rights. A brilliantly simple and lateral idea that got Hondurans, including their president, to take note of this inhuman law.

I have quoted this idea as an example to all my teams. On point. Impactful. Genius. Every time it played at Cannes, I wanted to stand up and clap.

— As told to Christina Moniz

