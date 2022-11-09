‘Irreverence of the Burger Glitch campaign is bang on’

Why the campaign rocks:

To appeal to gamers, Burger King placed glitches in its own app, inviting users to find them, with a reward for doing so. The promise of rewards for finding hidden glitches compelled people to download the chain’s mobile app and familiarise themselves with its loyalty features. In order to tie the real world to the virtual one, Burger King produced ‘glitched’ versions of its own sandwiches, such as adding too many patties or putting nuggets on top. They were passed out in stores and delivered to some major Brazilian game streamers.

What I love about this idea is the relevance of it. And the irreverence of it. The idea does full justice to the target group that they are speaking to and creates huge intrigue in the minds of people who have nothing to do with gaming at all. It leverages an imperfection and hits the ball out of the park. I absolutely love the audacity of the idea of selling real physical burgers that mimicked a digital glitch. Full marks to the creators! I was thoroughly entertained and wished that the glitched burgers were available in India too.

— As told to Christina Moniz

