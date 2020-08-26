On-screen ad volumes during IPL 12 grew 14% as compared to IPL 11: TAM AdEx

As per the data, six different brands were seen on ‘Action Replay’ platform which accounted for 50% of on-screen ad volume share.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, advertising registered a steep dip across television platform. While advertisers are slowly coming back on TV, industry watchers are pinning their hopes on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 13 scheduled to begin from September 19. As the first Indian live sporting event taking place post coronavirus outbreak, IPL offers great brand visibility as proven by previously held IPL tourneys. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, IPL 12 registered 587 hours of commercial advertising on 14 channels of Star Network. Moreover, 35 advertisers advertised across 32 categories with 70 brands on-screen via ‘Pull Through’ format. On-screen ad volumes during IPL 12 grew 14% as compared to IPL 11 while the number of brands advertising rose by 13%.

As per the data, six different brands were seen on ‘Action Replay’ platform and it occupied nearly half of the on-screen ad volumes. ‘Push Back’ emerged as the second most preferred format with 26% share of on screen ad volumes followed by ‘Pull Through’ with 21% share. ‘Paste up-static’ and ‘Hawkeye’ made up for the remaining ad volumes with 3% and 1% share, respectively. Interestingly, 61 brands advertised on ‘Pull Through’ and ‘Push Back’ registered 60 brands.

Water Purifiers/Filters emerged as the top category for on-screen advertising during IPL 12 with 29% share of ad volumes followed by Edible Oil with 19% share. Range of Food Products claimed the third spot with 7% share of on-screen ad volumes. Trailing behind at the fourth and the fifth position, Ecom-Food/Grocery and Housing/Construction Loans accounted for 5% of on-screen ad volume share, each. The top 10 categories together accounted for 82% share of on-screen advertising during IPL 12.

Top 10 advertisers and brands contributed 82% and 74% share of on-screen ad volumes respectively in IPL 12. Out of this, Kent Ro System emerged as the biggest spender while Kent Mineral Ro topped the list of top 10 brands during IPL Season 12. Interestingly, four out of top 10 advertisers advertised multiple brands. Meanwhile, the top five brands — Kent Mineral Ro, Mahakosh Soyabin Refined Oil, Nutrela, Sunrich Sunflower Oil, Ruchi Gold Palmolein Oil — were on ‘Action Replay’ platform.

As for sponsors, ‘Action Replay’ sponsor got the 50% of overall on-screen ad volumes followed by ‘Pure Advertisers’ with 27% share. Associate broadcast sponsor accounted for 16% of on-screen ad volumes while official broadcast sponsor accounted for 7%. 54% of the advertisers were present in all the 60 matches of IPL during on-screen advertising. Interestingly, despite low ad volume share, 13% of ad duration of official broadcast sponsors was from on-screen advertising. Similarly, 17% of ad duration of associate broadcast sponsors was from on-screen advertising.

