OMTV raises Rs four million in seed funding

OMTV has raised Rs four million as funding. According to the company, the company shared that it will be using this funding to cover its current operational cost and ramp up the production of original content. The funding was led by Raj Kumar Jalan and Subhash Jalan. Raj Kumar Jalan is an IIT alumnus and has been working in Silicon Valley for the last three decades. “We’re a group of passionate people who wanted to offer content close to our cultural roots. Our motto is “Gyan bhi, Garv bhi” and through our OTT platform, we are showcasing stories that either evoke pride or learn something new. Partnering with Raj Kumar Jalan and Subhash Jalan puts us in a strong position and will enable us to make more interesting stories and connect with a larger viewer base,” Nitin Jai Shukla, founder, OMTV, said.

For Raj Kumar Jalan, OMTV tells the stories to the widest range of audience to create a renaissance, a new sense of awareness, awe and pride for the cultural heritage. “Living in America for so many years, our second generation American-Indians should be aware of their culture and roots and OMTV promised to deliver just that,” he added.

OMTV was launched during the pandemic and aims to be synonymous with quality content related to Indian culture. The app is available on both Android and iOS and is based on subscription video on demand. OMTV has been associated with short video apps Chingari and Josh and claims to have clocked over 100 million views and one lakh followers on these apps. It has also collaborated with Magic Box Animation Studios.

According to Subhash Jalan, the investment in OMTV is predicated on the thesis that OMTV will be the game changer. “The way we see it is that the current landscape of electronic content is minuscule compared to the endless, limitless and huge knowledge base embedded in the Gita, upanishads and the vedas in particular and also that in our heritage. All that needs to come out and be available to the man on the street in a readily available medium of OTT that is now expected to be the order of the day,” he highlighted.

Post this funding, OMTV is also looking to produce a lot of original content.

