OMTV appoints Sahil Kiran Vaidya as head of business and strategy

OMTV has appointed Sahil Kiran Vaidya as head of business and strategy. In this new role, Vaidya will take care of overall growth of the company via various associations and collaborations where increasing the subscription base and reaching out to wider audience via various creative ideas is his core competency. He will look after the distribution of content and revenue generation through syndication.

Sahil Kiran Vaidya will add to the growth of the company with his enormous experience in the media industry, Nitin Jai Shukla, founder and MD, OMTV, said. “We have ambitious growth plans to expand and monetise the content as we are ready with our first original big ticket show. Right now, we are a free app and soon with OMTV originals and library of our acquired content we will be coming in the market in a big way. Vaidya has experience in syndicating the content and with his expertise I’m sure OMTV is bound to grow leaps and bounds,” he added.

With over 20 years of experience as a business professional, Vaidya has worked in the marketing and digital industry. He was previously with VSERV as DGM operator alliances. Vaidya has experience across business strategy, business operations management, customer lifecycle management, mobile applications, B2B and D2C account management. He has worked in various industries including telecom, media, BFSI and SME sector and played a significant role in onboarding investors, raising capital, and evaluating investment and M&A deals. “I have a firm belief that very soon OMTV is going to be competing with the top most OTT platforms in India. It shall soon spread its wide wings across the globe. Going forward there will be challenges but nothing can withstand the strength of OMTV,” Sahil Kiran Vaidya stated.

