Omnicom Media Group India assigned integrated media mandate for Electrolux

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India was appointed to manage the integrated media mandate for Electrolux. According to the company, the directive will involve creating end-to-end media solutions for the business and accelerating its growth journey in the market.

Electrolux has ambitious growth targets in India complemented by its cohesive omnichannel approach and optimism for sustainable and better living experiences for its customers, according to a company statement.



The brand’s sustainable product portfolio is designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern consumers which includes air purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, dishwashers and dryers, coffee machines, warming drawers, cooker hoods, hobs, and ovens, the statement added.



With its agile, client-first approach that helps businesses thrive today and into the future, OMG was the natural choice for Electrolux as they look to strengthen their footprint in the country, the statement said.



Recently marking its entry in India, Electrolux is a global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years with its Scandinavian design coupled with innovative technology across Electrolux’s range of care, taste, and well-being appliances.

