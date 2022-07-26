Omnicom Media Group India appoints Anand Chakravarthy as its chief growth officer

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anand Chakravarthy as its new chief growth officer. Chakravarthy is set to use his strategic foresight and over two decades of rich industry experience to create new opportunities for growth and play an instrumental role in shaping OMG India’s future trajectory, the company said in an official statement. He will report to Kartik Sharma, group CEO of OMG India.

“Chakravarthy’s extensive knowledge, values-based leadership style and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His work speaks for itself and shows that he has the propensity to lead and help companies capitalise on new growth opportunities in an emerging market,” Sharma said.

As per the company, with over 24 years of experience in the media and advertising industry and having worked with many reputable businesses, all of which witnessed exponential growth under his guidance, Chakravarthy has a deep well of knowledge to draw from. In his previous roles, he has led many profitable businesses, including during his leadership stints at Essence Global, Wavemaker and Reliance Broadcast Network.

With experience in marketing, advertising, media and entrepreneurship, Chakravarthy’s strength lies in his ability to formulate crucial strategies that help businesses scale up and become sustainable in an extremely competitive market. Across his repertoire of experience, he has worked with global and Indian brands, including several leading D2C brands in India.

“I am getting the opportunity to work with Kartik and his leadership team, for whom I have immense respect. OMG is recognised globally for its thought leadership and building future forward capabilities – a critical need in the industry today. Working in this ecosystem with this team and leveraging these capabilities to help brands evolve without any limitations is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to fully committing to OMG’s vision and pushing the boundaries of innovation and growth,” Chakravarthy stated.

