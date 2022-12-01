OML Entertainment elevates Tusharr Kumar as COO

Media and entertainment agency, OML Entertainment has elevated Tusharr Kumar as its chief operating officer (COO). According to the company, Kumar will report to Gunjan Arya, CEO, and work closely with her across various businesses, spanning content, creative, technology and talent.

OML has always had multiple lines of business that have prospered through strong leaders and independence, and it is important for its leadership to imbibe the values of OML being an ecosystem player, Gunjan Arya, CEO, OML Entertainment, said. “He’s worked closely with us for the last 10 years and shares my confidence in the value of OML’s place in the world – the OML network and the OML team,” she added.

In his previous roles at OML, Kumar has led marketing for OML-owned IPs. Most recently, he has played a significant role in building and driving the digital-creative agency business across Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company claimed.

