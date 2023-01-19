OML Entertainment appoints Manav Parekh as creative head

OML Entertainment has announced the appointment of Manav Parekh as the creative head for its branded practice. In his role, Parekh will head creative, leading all branded content work across all businesses at OML.

OML is intrinsically at the nexus of the creator economy and, by extension, the digital content landscape in India, Manav Parekh, executive creative director, OML Entertainment, said. “Brands are getting bolder than ever before, thanks to digital, evolving comms at breakneck speeds. As creatives at OML, our endeavour is to address this and be at the forefront of new-age brand building that is quick, impactful and most importantly, sustainable. We believe that brands aren’t just advertisers but publishers too,” he added.

Parekh has over 17 years of experience in the creative and content space. Previously, he was the executive creative director, digital, at Leo Burnett where he worked with brands such as META, JEEP, VISA, Ensure, Nerolac, KTM and PhonePe. Prior to that, he was the creative head at VICE India where he worked on long-form content for brands such as Mountain Dew alongside experiential IPs like BUDX by Budweiser. His experience includes work at organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Edelman, Indigo Consulting, JITB and Hungama.

