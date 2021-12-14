OMD India names Anisha Iyer as chief executive officer

In her new role, Iyer will be responsible for leading the organisational vision and steering strategic goals across the business

Omnicom Media Group India’s media network OMD has appointed Anisha Iyer as its new chief executive officer. The appointment is effective from January 2022. In her new role, Iyer will be responsible for leading the organisational vision and steering strategic goals across the business. She will focus on leading future-ready teams, enhancing client relationships and delivering best-in-class solutions across the board. Iyer will report to Kartik Sharma, group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India. “Anisha embodies OMD’s vision efficaciously. With her digital prowess and creative mindset, I am confident that she will lead the organization to greater heights and accelerate the momentum of growth,” Sharma said.

Iyer brings with her over 18 years of experience in the advertising business. She has worked with agencies such as Mindshare, Madhouse and Group M. She is credited for delivering cutting-edge solutions and best-in-class strategies for a range of clients spanning FMCG, pharma, auto, travel, telecom, e-commerce, food and retail businesses.

Iyer has been associated with Omnicom Media Group in different roles. She joined OMD in 2019 as the managing director for Malaysia. Earlier this year, she moved on to OMG Thailand as chief product officer. She is a passionate and people-oriented leader who is credited for delivering consistent business growth, strategic planning and digital transformation, OMD said in a statement.

“With her understanding of our clients, industry and the market, she is undoubtedly the inimitable successor for the role. We look forward to welcoming her back to India and working with stakeholders to unlock greater potential and empowering our clients to make better decisions, faster,” Sharma stated.

According to Iyer, the Indian market has undergone significant changes since the pandemic and it is a challenging yet exciting time to join at the helm. “It’s a pivotal time for our industry and I am excited to navigate the tides in creative collaboration with stakeholders and driving OMD India to new avenues of growth and development,” she added.

Read Also: Netflix slashes subscription prices for Indian market

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook