Following a multi-agency pitch, OMD India has been granted the media mandate for McDonald’s India – North & East (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.).

OMD’s scope of work includes integrated media planning and buying for the full portfolio of McDonald’s and the creation of innovative end-to-end media solutions for the brand, to be serviced out of OMD’s Gurgaon office.

With this partnership with OMD India, McDonald’s aims to focus on ROI and unlock the next phase of growth. OMD’s suite of products and capabilities, especially across Category Planning, Investment Planning, Audience Understanding, and Channel Planning, were crucial in securing the deal, a statement from the company said.

“We are delighted to welcome OMD to McDonald’s India (North and East) family. OMD has a strong track record of adding value through right talent, tools and technology. We are looking forward to this partnership and the OMD advantage – delivering the best of consumer attention and seamless integration between awareness and performance through customer-centric differentiated media strategy, effective planning and optimal media investment decisions.” said Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East.

“We are focused on leveraging our unique resources to take the McDonald’s brand journey from strength to strength in North and East India and help unlock sustainable growth.” said Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India.

