OMD India bags communications mandate for Cuemath

OMD India, an Omnicom Media Group agency and a subsidiary of Omnicom Group, has bagged the communications mandate for edtech platform Cuemath following a multi-agency pitch.

Cuemath offers live online math learning and coding programs for over 2,00,000-plus KG-12th grade students across all school boards, spread over 20 countries including UK, USA, UAE, Singapore, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, Nigeria, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, among others.

Leveraging OMD’s homegrown data platform, Omni, the creatives for Cuemath will be planned and optimised by analytics-driven insights to reach the target consumers through personalised communication. Omni drives creative planning in an innovative manner that includes focused execution leading to better business outcomes. Priti Murthy, chief executive officer, OMD, believes that the precision marketing and analytics platform will help meet the client’s business KPIs by creating targeted strategies to communicate to the audience in a familiar environment.

“We at Cuemath believe in making the world’s children great at math and coding, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity’s biggest problems. Since OMD is armed with the much-needed technological tools based on real-time, accurate, and representative data, we plan to use their strength to not only fulfill our mission but also create maximum impact,” Arvind Iyer, marketing director, Cuemath, stated on the association with the agency.

Due to the disruption brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic and a significant increase in online learning platform consequently, OMD India will ensure that it addresses the demand in the market by reaching the untapped geographies that need to know about the power of a platform like Cuemath and how it can address the fear factors surrounding maths among most school-going children.

