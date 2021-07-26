OMD India appoints Udhayakumar Pasupathi as new lead at the company’s Chennai office

Pasupathi joins with 12 years of diverse and prolific industry experience

OMD India has onboarded Udhayakumar Pasupathi as new lead at the company’s Chennai office, reporting to Sulina Menon, chief client officer, OMD India.

Pasupathi is an MBA graduate in marketing and joins with 12 years of diverse and prolific industry experience. He spent the last nine years at Mindshare where his most recent role was that of cluster lead in Bangalore. He has also worked with Lodestar UM, and has worn multiple hats as a planner, team lead, strategist, and media consultant. Pasupathi’s roles have pivoted around providing integrated strategic solutions to brands, including names such as Max Fashion, Lifestyle, Home Centre and Eenadu, among many others.

“Udhaya, with his experience and expertise, joins our Chennai team. We are confident that we will benefit greatly from the insights he brings to the table. I’m especially excited about the growth journey ahead and look forward to collectively pursuing a host of new opportunities,” Menon said.

“All of us at OMD are eagerly looking forward to Udhaya’s fresh new perspectives combined with the rich repertoire of industry knowledge he’s gathered over the years. There are some exciting growth avenues ahead, and we can’t wait to unlock them together,” Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India, added.

“It’s been over a decade of experience, learnings and leadership in the realm of media strategy and planning, and surely there’s no better place to mark 12 years than OMD. With its vast global network and its growth-driven environment, I look forward to being in a space where together we quite literally make better decisions, faster,” Pasupathi stated in his new role.

