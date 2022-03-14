OMD India appoints Iti Kaul as head of digital practice

Kaul will take charge of her new role from April 2022

Omnicom Media group’s OMD India has appointed Iti Kaul as the head of digital practice for the agency. In her new role, Kaul will be reporting to Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD, India. Kaul will take charge of her new role from April 2022. Prior to this, she was with PHD media, where she led digital planning as its general manager.

The journey of OMD India’s growth and success is one that is driven by its people and their unwavering commitment to delivering better decisions for the clients, Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, said. “Iti Kaul’s role will add significant leverage to our digital practice as we create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients. We are confident that her expertise and future-ready perspectives will elevate our work to drive greater impact and successes for client growth,” she added.

Iti Kaul’s elevation highlights the company’s sharp focus on its driving growth. With over 13 years of experience, Kaul has a vast understanding of client communities. She led PHD’s digital planning division out of the Gurgaon office, creating media plans to foster agile growth opportunities for the brand and has previously lent her digital strategies on global mandates across industries for Fortune 500 companies.

Omnicom Media Group agency, OMD is a media communications agency. OMD India is the Indian division of the international media network. The media group has full-service media agencies such as OMD, Heart and Science, and PHD. It also runs a performance marketing agency Resolution, among others.

