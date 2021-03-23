OLX People elevates Olive Sen as the head of product and marketing

Sen will lead the product, marketing and analytics teams for OLX People and Waah Jobs, the blue-collar jobs marketplace in India

OLX People has announced the appointment of Olive Sen as the head of product and marketing. He was previously the director for strategy and growth at OLX People and is elevated to this new position with immediate effect. In his new role, Sen will lead the product, marketing and analytics teams for OLX People and Waah Jobs, the blue-collar jobs marketplace in India.

Olive has over 12 years of experience in consumer facing product and service companies across sectors, that include classifieds, FMCG, auto and pharma industries. He has been with the OLX Group for more than six years where he led growth and monetisation initiatives.

Prior to OLX, he has worked in a technology start-up in the FMCG sector, and in consulting with ZS Associates, a global consulting firm that works with pharmaceutical and technology companies. He started his career with Nissan Motors in the R&D department. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur where he completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

This is an exciting time in the marketplace, Tarun Sinha, CEO, OLX People, said. “The recruitment landscape has undergone a sea change and our clients are looking at new strategies and innovation to address their ever-evolving requirements. As we look to innovate for customers and capitalize on attractive growth opportunities, Sen’s strategic acuity will serve us well to help deliver on our strategic priorities,” he added further.

“My ambition is to take our operational efficiencies to the next level, driven by technology, which will help achieve our business goals as well as cater to the ever evolving needs of the market. With the team I have at OLX People, I am extremely confident that together, we will be able to create high recognition for ourselves in a highly competitive market,” Sen added.

