OLX launches national campaign to honour law enforcement authorities for their efforts towards cybercrime

Lavanya Chandan, director OLX India and Paris Deshmukh, SP Alwar Police

Indian classifieds platform OLX has launched an initiative acknowledging the efforts made by the police departments and officials across India who have contributed towards cybercrime. In the first edition of the initiative, OLX felicitated 22 officers from the Alwar police department for their efforts towards bringing to justice fraudsters involved in cases related to defrauding OLX users in the state of Rajasthan. OLX will work closely with the police departments across India to recognise such officers and highlight the key initiatives undertaken by the police to curb the spread of cyber fraud in India.

Under these initiatives, OLX will promote cybersafety in various ways, including, product updates via artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, user safety guidelines and a digital campaign on social media. Taking the initiative offline, OLX has partnered with Cyber Peace Foundation, a leading think-tank and NGO to conduct cybersafety awareness workshops across the states of Haryana and Karnataka in the first phase. Since July 2019, OLX and Cyberpeace have conducted over 30 workshops and trained over 11000 students, professionals, teachers in cybersafety awareness.

As per Lavanya Chandan, director, OLX India, the recent rise in the number of cybercrimes across digital platforms has exerted an enormous toll on all stakeholders, be it the consumers, online businesses, or law enforcement agencies. In the pursuit to combat cybercrime in the country, law enforcement officers have been the unsung heroes who have tirelessly been working to address the issue. “Cyber Rakshak Awards is a platform where we aim to recognise the contribution of these officers and thank them for their efforts. As an industry leader, setting up these awards is part of our overall resolve and efforts to combat cybercrime. We express immense gratitude to the Alwar police department with whom we have been working tirelessly to apprehend fraudsters duping users on OLX,” he added.

OLX has provided immense support to the cybercrime and police departments when it comes to speedily resolving cases on cyber fraud, Paris Deshmukh, superintendent of Police, Alwar, said. “In order to address this menace, public institutions, legal bodies, and private individuals must come together to ensure that the internet is a safe and inclusive space for all. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and co-operation with OLX in order to address this challenge,” he noted.

The initiatives come on the back of research that OLX conducts regularly to ascertain the level of awareness of Internet users towards cybersafety. As per a recent research study by OLX, 67% of Indian internet users said they skipped the terms and conditions or any other safety/legal guidelines while signing up to a website or using a product.