OLX.in races ahead of Lizol to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 9: BARC

By: |
Updated: March 14, 2020 2:00:09 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

HUL’s ad volume dipped by 11.2% in Week 9HUL’s ad volume dipped by 11.2% in Week 9

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while OLX.in Lizol claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 9, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 9 to 1,68,005 as opposed to 1,89,325 in Week 8 . Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a drop of 60% in its ad volumes with 58,548 insertion in week 9 from  1,46,727 ad volumes in week 8. ITC Ltd, on the other hand, witnessed a drop of 50% to 21,915 in ad insertions and climbed down the ladder from third spot to claim the ninth spot in week 9. Cadburys India Limited climbed up to grab the third spot despite recording 12.9% drop in ad volumes in week 9. Interestingly, Smithkline Beecham which stood at the ninth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 9, making space for the entry of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd at the tenth position.

Related News

Week: 8 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers

Rank

Advertisers

Insertions

1

Hindustan Lever Ltd

189325

2

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

146727

3

ITC Ltd

45237

4

Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd

39654

5

Cadburys India Ltd

33033

6

Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd

26443

7

Wipro Ltd

25017

8

Lakme Lever Ltd

22586

9

Smithkline Beecham

21521

10

Procter & Gamble

21146

TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

 

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers

Rank

Advertisers

Insertions

1

Hindustan Lever Ltd

168005

2

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

58548

3

Cadburys India Ltd

28761

4

Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd

25679

5

Wipro Ltd

25183

6

Lakme Lever Ltd

24225

7

Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd

24090

8

Procter & Gamble

22960

9

ITC Ltd

21915

10

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd

16386

TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Online marketplace company OLX.in claimed the number one spot as the most advertised brand, replacing Reckitt Benckiser’s disinfectant brand Lizol with 13,330 ad insertions. Despite decreasing its ad insertion by 4.5% to 13,075, German transnational technology company Trivago managed to claim the second spot in week 9. Inversely, Amazon.in’s ad volumes increased by 4.3% to 12,780 as opposed to 12,242 in week 8, claiming the third spot. Interestingly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fourth spot in week 9 with 9,733 insertions.

Interestingly, Lizol which emerged as the most advertised brand in week 8, was absent from the week 9 list. Similarly, Dettol Toilet Soap, Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Policybazaar.com, Dove Hair Fall Rescue and Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants which stood at the second, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 9 list. Meanwhile, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Attica Gold Company, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lic-corporate, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Close Up Ever Fresh made an entry to the list in week 9 at fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week: 8 All Platform – Top 10 Brands

Rank

Brands

Insertions

1

Lizol

19546

2

Dettol Toilet Soaps

17341

3

Trivago

13694

4

Lux Toilet Soap

13158

5

Amazon.in

12242

6

Harpic

10975

7

Harpic Bathroom Cleaner

10736

8

Policybazaar.com

10710

9

Dove Hair Fall Rescue

10120

10

Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants

10044

TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Brands

Rank

Brands

Insertions

1

Olx.in

13330

2

Trivago

13075

3

Amazon.in

12780

4

Santoor Sandal And Turmeric

9733

5

Attica Gold Company

9176

6

Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin

7995

7

Lux Toilet Soap

7780

8

Lic-corporate

7741

9

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid

7640

10

Close Up Ever Fresh

7586

TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Read Also: HDFC Bank voted ‘Best Governed’ and TCS wins ‘Best Environmental Stewardship’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. OLX.in races ahead of Lizol to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 9 BARC
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AMFI brings cricketers to say ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’
2MyGate launches #HeroesAtMyGate campaign to honour the security guards from around the country
3HP India launches #KhelTohSaraRangonKaHai campaign to revive classroom experience