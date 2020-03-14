OLX.in races ahead of Lizol to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 9: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume dipped by 11.2% in Week 9

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while OLX.in Lizol claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 9, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 9 to 1,68,005 as opposed to 1,89,325 in Week 8 . Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a drop of 60% in its ad volumes with 58,548 insertion in week 9 from 1,46,727 ad volumes in week 8. ITC Ltd, on the other hand, witnessed a drop of 50% to 21,915 in ad insertions and climbed down the ladder from third spot to claim the ninth spot in week 9. Cadburys India Limited climbed up to grab the third spot despite recording 12.9% drop in ad volumes in week 9. Interestingly, Smithkline Beecham which stood at the ninth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 9, making space for the entry of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd at the tenth position.

Week: 8 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 189325 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 146727 3 ITC Ltd 45237 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 39654 5 Cadburys India Ltd 33033 6 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 26443 7 Wipro Ltd 25017 8 Lakme Lever Ltd 22586 9 Smithkline Beecham 21521 10 Procter & Gamble 21146 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 168005 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 58548 3 Cadburys India Ltd 28761 4 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 25679 5 Wipro Ltd 25183 6 Lakme Lever Ltd 24225 7 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 24090 8 Procter & Gamble 22960 9 ITC Ltd 21915 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 16386 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Online marketplace company OLX.in claimed the number one spot as the most advertised brand, replacing Reckitt Benckiser’s disinfectant brand Lizol with 13,330 ad insertions. Despite decreasing its ad insertion by 4.5% to 13,075, German transnational technology company Trivago managed to claim the second spot in week 9. Inversely, Amazon.in’s ad volumes increased by 4.3% to 12,780 as opposed to 12,242 in week 8, claiming the third spot. Interestingly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fourth spot in week 9 with 9,733 insertions.

Interestingly, Lizol which emerged as the most advertised brand in week 8, was absent from the week 9 list. Similarly, Dettol Toilet Soap, Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Policybazaar.com, Dove Hair Fall Rescue and Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants which stood at the second, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 9 list. Meanwhile, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Attica Gold Company, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lic-corporate, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Close Up Ever Fresh made an entry to the list in week 9 at fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week: 8 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lizol 19546 2 Dettol Toilet Soaps 17341 3 Trivago 13694 4 Lux Toilet Soap 13158 5 Amazon.in 12242 6 Harpic 10975 7 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10736 8 Policybazaar.com 10710 9 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 10120 10 Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants 10044 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals