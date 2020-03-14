OLX.in races ahead of Lizol to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 9: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while OLX.in Lizol claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 9, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped in week 9 to 1,68,005 as opposed to 1,89,325 in Week 8 . Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a drop of 60% in its ad volumes with 58,548 insertion in week 9 from 1,46,727 ad volumes in week 8. ITC Ltd, on the other hand, witnessed a drop of 50% to 21,915 in ad insertions and climbed down the ladder from third spot to claim the ninth spot in week 9. Cadburys India Limited climbed up to grab the third spot despite recording 12.9% drop in ad volumes in week 9. Interestingly, Smithkline Beecham which stood at the ninth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 9, making space for the entry of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd at the tenth position.
Week: 8 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
Rank
Advertisers
Insertions
1
Hindustan Lever Ltd
189325
2
Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
146727
3
ITC Ltd
45237
4
Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
39654
5
Cadburys India Ltd
33033
6
Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
26443
7
25017
8
Lakme Lever Ltd
22586
9
Smithkline Beecham
21521
10
Procter & Gamble
21146
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual
Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
Rank
Advertisers
Insertions
1
Hindustan Lever Ltd
168005
2
Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
58548
3
Cadburys India Ltd
28761
4
Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
25679
5
Wipro Ltd
25183
6
Lakme Lever Ltd
24225
7
Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
24090
8
Procter & Gamble
22960
9
ITC Ltd
21915
10
Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
16386
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Online marketplace company OLX.in claimed the number one spot as the most advertised brand, replacing Reckitt Benckiser’s disinfectant brand Lizol with 13,330 ad insertions. Despite decreasing its ad insertion by 4.5% to 13,075, German transnational technology company Trivago managed to claim the second spot in week 9. Inversely, Amazon.in’s ad volumes increased by 4.3% to 12,780 as opposed to 12,242 in week 8, claiming the third spot. Interestingly, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fourth spot in week 9 with 9,733 insertions.
Interestingly, Lizol which emerged as the most advertised brand in week 8, was absent from the week 9 list. Similarly, Dettol Toilet Soap, Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Policybazaar.com, Dove Hair Fall Rescue and Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants which stood at the second, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 9 list. Meanwhile, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric, Attica Gold Company, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lic-corporate, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Close Up Ever Fresh made an entry to the list in week 9 at fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.
Week: 8 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
Rank
Brands
Insertions
1
Lizol
19546
2
Dettol Toilet Soaps
17341
3
Trivago
13694
4
Lux Toilet Soap
13158
5
Amazon.in
12242
6
Harpic
10975
7
Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
10736
8
Policybazaar.com
10710
9
Dove Hair Fall Rescue
10120
10
Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants
10044
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
Rank
Brands
Insertions
1
Olx.in
13330
2
Trivago
13075
3
Amazon.in
12780
4
Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
9733
5
Attica Gold Company
9176
6
Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin
7995
7
Lux Toilet Soap
7780
8
Lic-corporate
7741
9
Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
7640
10
Close Up Ever Fresh
7586
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
