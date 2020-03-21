OLX.in maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 10: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume rose by 13.3% in Week 10

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while OLX.in claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 10, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 10 to 1,90,439 as opposed to 1,68,005 in Week 9. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 45.8% in its ad volumes with 85,397 insertion in week 10 from 58,548 ad volumes in week 9. Similarly, ITC Ltd, which stood on the ninth position in week 9, climbed up the ladder to grab the third position as it increased its ad volumes by 154% to 55,660 insertions in week 10. Interestingly, Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which stood at the fourth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 10, making space for the entry of Smithkline Beecham at the tenth position.

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 168005 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 58548 3 Cadburys India Ltd 28761 4 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 25679 5 Wipro Ltd 25183 6 Lakme Lever Ltd 24225 7 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 24090 8 Procter & Gamble 22960 9 ITC Ltd 21915 10 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 16386 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 190439 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 85397 3 ITC Ltd 55660 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 35502 5 Cadburys India Ltd 31622 6 Procter & Gamble 24093 7 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 22404 8 Wipro Ltd 21547 9 Lakme Lever Ltd 20323 10 Smithkline Beecham 19521 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Online marketplace company OLX.in retains its numero uno spot as the most advertised brand, despite witnessing a dip of 4.3% to 12,713 ad insertions in week 10. Similarly, despite posting a decrease of 8.1% to 11,739 ad insertions in week 10, Amazon.in managed to grab the second place, displacing German transnational technology company Trivago from its spot. Interestingly, Facebook.com, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fourth spot in week 10 with 10,132 insertions.

Interestingly, Trivago which emerged as the second most advertised brand in week 9, was absent from the week 10 list. Similarly, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lux Toilet Soap, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Close Up Ever Fresh which stood at the sixth, seventh, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 9 list. Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Lizol made an entry to the list in week 10 at third, sixth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Olx.in 13330 2 Trivago 13075 3 Amazon.in 12780 4 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 9733 5 Attica Gold Company 9176 6 Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin 7995 7 Lux Toilet Soap 7780 8 Lic-corporate 7741 9 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 7640 10 Close Up Ever Fresh 7586 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Olx.in 12713 2 Amazon.in 11739 3 Dettol Toilet Soaps 11666 4 Facebook.com 10132 5 Attica Gold Company 9379 6 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 9304 7 Lic-Corporate 9175 8 Santoor Sandal And Turmeric 8531 9 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 8151 10 Lizol 8078 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

Read Also: Ad volume on TV dropped by 3% to 1.59 billion second in 2019: BARC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook