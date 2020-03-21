OLX.in maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 10: BARC

By: |
Published: March 21, 2020 3:09:03 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

HUL’s ad volume rose by 13.3% in Week 10HUL’s ad volume rose by 13.3% in Week 10

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while OLX.in claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 10, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 10 to 1,90,439 as opposed to 1,68,005 in Week 9. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 45.8% in its ad volumes with 85,397 insertion in week 10 from 58,548 ad volumes in week 9. Similarly, ITC Ltd, which stood on the ninth position in week 9, climbed up the ladder to grab the third position as it increased its ad volumes by 154% to 55,660 insertions in week 10. Interestingly, Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which stood at the fourth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 10, making space for the entry of Smithkline Beecham at the tenth position.

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd168005
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd58548
3Cadburys India Ltd28761
4Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd25679
5Wipro Ltd25183
6Lakme Lever Ltd24225
7Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd24090
8Procter & Gamble22960
9ITC Ltd21915
10Colgate Palmolive India Ltd16386
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd190439
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd85397
3ITC Ltd55660
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd35502
5Cadburys India Ltd31622
6Procter & Gamble24093
7Colgate Palmolive India Ltd22404
8Wipro Ltd21547
9Lakme Lever Ltd20323
10Smithkline Beecham19521
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Online marketplace company OLX.in retains its numero uno spot as the most advertised brand, despite witnessing a dip of 4.3% to 12,713 ad insertions in week 10. Similarly, despite posting a decrease of 8.1% to 11,739 ad insertions in week 10, Amazon.in managed to grab the second place, displacing German transnational technology company Trivago from its spot. Interestingly, Facebook.com, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fourth spot in week 10 with 10,132 insertions.

Interestingly, Trivago which emerged as the second most advertised brand in week 9, was absent from the week 10 list. Similarly, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lux Toilet Soap, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Close Up Ever Fresh which stood at the sixth, seventh, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 9 list. Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Lizol made an entry to the list in week 10 at third, sixth, ninth and tenth position, respectively. 

Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Olx.in13330
2Trivago13075
3Amazon.in12780
4Santoor Sandal And Turmeric9733
5Attica Gold Company9176
6Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin7995
7Lux Toilet Soap7780
8Lic-corporate7741
9Dettol Antiseptic Liquid7640
10Close Up Ever Fresh7586
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Olx.in12713
2Amazon.in11739
3Dettol Toilet Soaps11666
4Facebook.com10132
5Attica Gold Company9379
6Dove Hair Fall Rescue9304
7Lic-Corporate9175
8Santoor Sandal And Turmeric8531
9Harpic Bathroom Cleaner8151
10Lizol8078
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

