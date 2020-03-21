OLX.in maintains its top spot as the most advertised brand in Week 10: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while OLX.in claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 10, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 10 to 1,90,439 as opposed to 1,68,005 in Week 9. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 45.8% in its ad volumes with 85,397 insertion in week 10 from 58,548 ad volumes in week 9. Similarly, ITC Ltd, which stood on the ninth position in week 9, climbed up the ladder to grab the third position as it increased its ad volumes by 154% to 55,660 insertions in week 10. Interestingly, Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd which stood at the fourth position, was absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 10, making space for the entry of Smithkline Beecham at the tenth position.
|Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|168005
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|58548
|3
|Cadburys India Ltd
|28761
|4
|Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
|25679
|5
|Wipro Ltd
|25183
|6
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|24225
|7
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|24090
|8
|Procter & Gamble
|22960
|9
|ITC Ltd
|21915
|10
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|16386
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|190439
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|85397
|3
|ITC Ltd
|55660
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|35502
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|31622
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|24093
|7
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|22404
|8
|Wipro Ltd
|21547
|9
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|20323
|10
|Smithkline Beecham
|19521
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Online marketplace company OLX.in retains its numero uno spot as the most advertised brand, despite witnessing a dip of 4.3% to 12,713 ad insertions in week 10. Similarly, despite posting a decrease of 8.1% to 11,739 ad insertions in week 10, Amazon.in managed to grab the second place, displacing German transnational technology company Trivago from its spot. Interestingly, Facebook.com, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fourth spot in week 10 with 10,132 insertions.
Interestingly, Trivago which emerged as the second most advertised brand in week 9, was absent from the week 10 list. Similarly, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Lux Toilet Soap, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Close Up Ever Fresh which stood at the sixth, seventh, ninth and tenth position also were absent from the week 9 list. Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Dove Hair Fall Rescue, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Lizol made an entry to the list in week 10 at third, sixth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week: 9 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Olx.in
|13330
|2
|Trivago
|13075
|3
|Amazon.in
|12780
|4
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|9733
|5
|Attica Gold Company
|9176
|6
|Fair & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin
|7995
|7
|Lux Toilet Soap
|7780
|8
|Lic-corporate
|7741
|9
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|7640
|10
|Close Up Ever Fresh
|7586
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:10 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Olx.in
|12713
|2
|Amazon.in
|11739
|3
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|11666
|4
|Facebook.com
|10132
|5
|Attica Gold Company
|9379
|6
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|9304
|7
|Lic-Corporate
|9175
|8
|Santoor Sandal And Turmeric
|8531
|9
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|8151
|10
|Lizol
|8078
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual
Read Also: Ad volume on TV dropped by 3% to 1.59 billion second in 2019: BARC
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.