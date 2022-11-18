OLX Autos rolls out its ‘OLXtraaa campaign featuring actor Sharman Joshi

OLX Autos has launched its latest ‘OLXtraaa’ brand campaign featuring actor Sharman Joshi. The campaign was conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas. According to a company statement, the campaign comprises of multiple films that depict real-life situations in an unconventional way to reiterate OLX Autos’ philosophy of providing ‘xtraaa’ to their customers.

The new campaign showcases the company’s resolve to go that extra mile for the customers, be it by unlocking the ‘best price’ for them or providing the best experience, Siddharth Agrawal, country head, marketing, OLX Auto”, said. “In our campaigns, we deliver the message in a fun and humorous manner. Our creative agency Lowe Lintas helped us develop this differentiated campaign to unlock growth,” he added.

The ad films show Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner. The campaign aims to build on the best price narrative which depicts various real-life situations while leveraging Sharman Joshi as the face of the brand, the company added.

