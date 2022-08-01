OLX Autos partners with creative agency The Glitch

OLX Autos has appointed The Glitch, the digital-first creative agency within the VMLY&R network, as agency of record. The account was won by the agency through a competitive pitch. As part of the mandate, The Glitch will partner with OLX Autos to create awareness and recognition for the brand across India via a robust digital strategy.

“We are committed to building a strong brand presence in the digital and social media space and are confident that working with The Glitch will help us drive a better engagement with our target audience,” Siddharth Agrawal, country head, marketing, OLX Autos said.

The Glitch is a digitally-led creative agency with a wide range of clientele across industries and platforms. The Glitch claims to have delivered campaigns for a wide spectrum of clients including Unilever, Netflix, LinkedIn, Lenovo, Diageo, Microsoft, Triller and many other international brands in the realm of entertainment, beauty, FMCG amongst others. The Glitch has offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

With the association, The Glitch will be responsible for re-imagining OLX Autos’ presence online via focused and engaging content. For Paras Johar, MD North, VMLY&R, The OLX group has a legacy of changing the way Indians buy and sell pretty much anything. “We are partnering with OLX Autos in their journey to do the same for the pre-owned cars segment across the country. Through innovative processes and solutions, they have been able to provide true value for their users since launching in 2009 and we look forward to help further this through a unique social media strategy to unlock deeper engagement, understanding and conversations with their audience,” Johar added further.

VMLY&R is a global brand and customer experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. Made up of more than 12,000 employees worldwide, the agency has principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. VMLY&R India encompasses VMLY&R, The Glitch and VMLY&R Commerce, and works with client partners including Colgate Palmolive, Marico, Ford, ICICI Bank, Kraft Heinz, Future Group, PepsiCo, Abbott Pharma and Swaraj Tractors.

