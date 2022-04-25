OLX Autos names Siddharth Agrawal as country head, marketing

OLX Autos has appointed Siddharth Agrawal as its new country head, marketing. In his new role, Agrawal will lead OLX Autos’ marketing initiatives as the company enters the next phase of growth across India’s rapidly expanding pre-owned automobile space. He will be reporting to Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India.

For Kumar, more Indian consumers are shifting their preferences to pre-owned vehicles and the trend has accelerated over the last few years especially in the wake of the pandemic. “An evolving and competitive market brings new opportunities for us to communicate our brand proposition in a new avatar in line with changing consumer preferences. Agrawal’s extensive experience of scaling businesses across diverse portfolios in the auto sector is of immense value to us. I welcome Agrawal to our leadership team and wish him a successful innings at OLX,” he stated.

Agrawal comes with experience spread across marketing, sales and operations in multiple leadership roles in the FMCG and mobility sector, with organisations such as Unilever and OLA. In his previous stint, he served as senior director at OLA, spearheading its first-mile last-mile categories (OLA Autos and OLA Bikes). He was instrumental behind the launch and scale-up of Ola Autos and Bike categories in India, and led OLA’s global category development efforts. Prior to Ola, he served as global marketing director at Hindustan Unilever Ltd for over a decade across various sales and marketing roles. He was actively leading the marketing efforts for the launch of Pureit range of water purifiers in India, and its global expansion into SouthEast Asia and Africa.

“Having spent more than two decades in various leadership roles across industries from India to South-East Asia and Africa, I have witnessed how marketing initiatives are crucial in building new categories, and developing a differentiated brand identity to unlock growth. I am looking forward to embarking on this journey along with a team that will support OLX Autos’ strategic vision,” Agrawal added.

