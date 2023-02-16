OLX Autos launches its fifth film as a part of their “OLXtraaa” campaign

OLX Autos launched the fifth film as part of their brand campaign “OLXtraaa”. The ‘OLXtraaa’ brand campaign is focussed ocuses on this delight that consumers derive when they get that ‘extra’.

This film depicts a brother and sister duo talking on a video call and discussing the selling price for her car when Sharman Joshi suddenly appears and offers her a significantly higher ‘OLXtraaa’ price that pleases her no end.

To further amplify on the OLXtraa promise, OLX Autos is also providing additional benefits worth more than 1 lac, with offers that include discounts on purchase of a new car. Conceptualized and created by Lowe Lintas, the entire campaign highlighted this value proposition in a relatable setting.

All the five films of the campaign have been a mix of satire and quirkiness supported by upbeat music to make it more visually appealing. The element of surprise Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative, entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner further elevates the comical situations.

