OLX Autos joins hands with Star Sports for Tata IPL 2022

OLX Autos has partnered with Star Sports for the upcoming Tata IPL 2022. As part of the partnership, the company will leverage the fall of wickets and decision review system (DRS) feature in IPL 2022 across 74 matches for its promotions.

The company aims to launch a campaign on the concept of ’out and in’ where, on review from the DRS or on the fall of wickets, OLX Autos will drive its core brand positioning that it always provides the best price for a used car. To strengthen this proposition, the company plans to leverage a multi-channel approach that includes digital, radio, OTT, and television, with deployment plans to deliver the maximum reach and impact among potential used-car sellers across the country. The company’s media agency Wavemaker is leading the media buying and planning efforts for this campaign.

IPL continues to be an apt platform on the TV from the perspective of viewership, reach and affinity among car owners, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos, India, said. “Considering the increase in the number of teams to 10, and matches going up to 74 the latest edition of IPL will become even more interesting and help us build reach and drive brand recall for OLX Autos. We believe that the integration with the “out and in” concept that plays with the colloquial cricketing lingo, will resonate with customers across India.”

As per the company, the used-car industry continues to be dominated by traditional offline dealers, and price-discovery and transparency are a major pain point faced by used-car sellers. Therefore, through this association, OLX Autos aims to strengthen its ‘best price’ positioning.

OLX Autos is a global car marketplace that offers a one-stop solution to buying or selling a car. It operates under the webuyanycar.com brand in the US, and CarFirst in Pakistan. The company is part of the OLX Group, which operates a network of trading platforms globally.

