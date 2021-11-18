Old Spice launches #SmellReadyForAnything campaign

The campaign is curated by Media Monks

P&G’s deodorant brand Old Spice has rolled out its latest campaign “Smell Ready for Anything” to promote its range of Old Spice Zero Gas Deodorants. Never shying away from its bold and witty approach, the male deodorant brand urges its consumers to unleashe their inner champion to smell the greatness within them in the midst of the crazy cricket fever gripping the country. The 360-degree campaign has been launched on connected TV and digital platforms and will further be amplified through various other media.

The new campaign is a reminder for every Indian guy to smell new possibilities, realise his true potential within and manifest his own greatness, Rohini Venkateswaran, vice president, skin and personal care India, Procter & Gamble. “Old Spice encourages every man to be the most awesome version of himself, while providing great smelling products to make him feel his best,” she added.

Curated by Media Monks, the Old Spice film shows a group of friends agonising over a cricket match when one of them sprays his Old Spice deodorant. The young protagonist starts a transformation with his old self literally breaking off and pieces falling from his body in a dramatic fashion, leaving his friends in complete awe. He emerges as a cricketer, walking out into the cricket stadium to transition into his journey towards greater things, highlighting the brand’s “Smell Ready For Anything” message: Old Spice, acts as a catalyst to help you get off the back foot and make you feel like the ‘Man of the Match’. Old Spice deodorants are available in six versions– LionPride, Nomad, Krakengard, Wolfthorn, Amber, Timber with 2 pocket deo variants also available.

