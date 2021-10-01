Olay India’s latest campaign spotlights the importance of skincare rituals

The campaign also launches across media platforms from TV to social and print

Premium skincare brand Olay India has rolled out a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Tara Sutaria. As per the company, the campaign is based on the insight that women today continue to thrive fearlessly despite challenges that may hold them back in the journey.

Olay’s film showcases Sutaria in her go-getter element at a photoshoot. With the campaign, the brand underscores the lasting effect of a good skincare routine and encourages young women to be worry-free and #GlowUp with confidence. “I believe growing up is an exciting phase of life and that really encourages us to look at what is important. While there will always be challenging days and great ones, for me, a little self-care goes a long way. It could be as simple as a skincare routine or listening to music. Adding the Olay Power Duo to my morning skincare routine helps make my skin looks fresh even after a long day. I would like to encourage more women to Glow Up and own your round-the-clock radiance with Olay,” Sutaria said.

“At Olay across the world, we have always put the skin needs of women first. Women today are fearlessly chasing their dreams and are unstoppable. With our new campaign, we want young women to seize the day and Glow Up with the Olay Power Duo by their side. As a brand dedicated to always offering the best for women, we truly hope that this brings our consumers closer to owning their glow inside out, especially as they step into taking on the world with the multiple roles they play,” Rohini Venkateswaran, vice president, Olay India added.

“Olay’s expert skincare legacy spans over decades. Taking forward this powerful heritage, the core brand purpose was to make meaningful connections with young Indian women and establish relevance in their adult life. Featuring Tara Sutaria, the storytelling reflects a challenging phase in a woman’s life- adulting and how she often worries about its effects on her skin at the end of the day. The idea was to encourage young women to make the most of life with the double strength offering of the Olay Power Duo and assure them that Olay is by their side. The campaign also launches across media platforms from TV to social and print,” Emmanuel Lalleve, executive creative director, Publicis Singapore, stated.

