Olay India urges women to #GlowUpNoMatterWhat with its new campaign

Ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, Olay India has launched its new campaign encouraging women to ‘Glow Up No Matter What.’ The campaign, conceptualised by Publicis Singapore celebrates the multiple aspects of the life of a young woman who owns her true self.

With the new campaign, Olay opens up the story of a young working woman, Meena who is appreciated for her conduct by the Head Warden of a working women’s hostel. Contrary to her vibrant and unapologetic behaviour, the warden appreciates her for being a disciplined, health-conscious and a good girl with glowing skin. By highlighting these two different and opposite sides, the campaign encourages every young woman to shine in every situation.

Young women are often expected to compromise on their dreams and aspirations for the benefit of their family and society, said Alexandra Vogler, associate director, Procter & Gamble Beauty, Digital Transformation & Communications. “Through this campaign, we celebrate the modern Indian women who live on their terms while still upholding their family values,” he added.

The modern Indian woman boasts different personalities with one side of her desiring society’s approval and the other side taking control of her freedom to push boundaries, according to a research done by P&G and Nielsen. Keeping this in mind, Olay India highlights both sides of the personality by portraying her as a Power Duo.

This campaign has been designed keeping in mind the confident, modern woman in India, who is fearless and unapologetic, said Axel Grimald, executive creative director, international clients, Publicis Singapore. “The humour in the film will add to the message, making the proposition more memorable, progressive and is probably the best way to grab the attention of the young, aspirational audience. To increase brand resonance and relatability among the consumers, the brand came up with the film ‘Meena’ – a progressive take on the life of a young, middle-class Indian woman who lives the life she wants, no matter what,” he elaborated.

