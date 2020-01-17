Ola rewards its drivers with the launch of ‘Heroes of Ola’ program

Ola has rolled out a digital film highlighting how driver-partners are real-life heroes in spite of the trials and travails that they may face in their everyday lives

Ride hailing app Ola has launched its ‘Heroes of Ola’ program. The program recognises the efforts of driver-partners who continue to go above and beyond their call of duty. For this program, the firm is reaching out to its over 200 million consumers through various platforms and urging them to share their experiences with Ola driver partners, who through big or small gestures, have gone above and beyond to serve customers. Ola customers can share their stories with #HeroesofOla on the company’s social media channels including Instagram and Twitter as well as through their in-app feedback section.

As part of the campaign, Ola has rolled out a digital film highlighting how driver-partners are real-life heroes in spite of the trials and travails that they may face in their everyday lives. The film aims to bring out in the limelight the sense of responsibility and patience that these driver-partners display by prioritising their customer. The program brings forth the fact that a driver partner’s heroism can come in many forms – from taking that extra turn to returning a phone or a bag that a customer may have left behind in the cab to even the many instances of showing compassion to injured animals on the roadside or extending support to a pedestrian who may need help.

Ola is focused on providing a platform that is equally convenient for its driver-partners as well as its customers, Arun Srinivas, chief sales and marketing officer, Ola, said. The ‘Heroes of Ola’ platform aims to showcase and appreciate the efforts of Ola’s driver-partners who ensure that customers have a delightful experience, even if it means going beyond their call of duty. “More often than not, the contributions of driver-partners go unnoticed. We find thousands of instances around us of courage, compassion and empathy from our service providers. Heroes of Ola is one such platform to bring these inspiring experiences to the forefront,” he stated.

Read Also: Kingfisher Ultra appoints Farhan Akhtar as the new face of the brand