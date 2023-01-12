Oktobuzz bags social media marketing mandate for HarperCollins India

Digital communications agency Oktobuzz has bagged the social media marketing mandate for HarperCollins Publishers India. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for the social media handles and digital campaigns of the legacy book publisher. It will work to enhance the company’s overall brand presence through data-led digital communication and other martech projects, it stated. For the company, Oktobuzz has won this account following a multi-agency pitch.

Being an agency that is strong in the book-marketing domain, Oktobuzz looks to partner with HarperCollins to enhance its brand presence in India, especially to leverage the power of digital, Hemal Majithia, CEO & Founder, Oktobuzz, said. “In this so-called attention economy where the audience is consuming content in various formats, we want to get the written word its due share again. We have partnered with HarperCollins before to promote Ashwin Sanghi and Amish Tripathi’s books, both of which went on to be bestsellers in 2022,” he added.

Apart from HarperCollins India, the agency has managed social media and digital mandates for several brands, such as CNN-News18, Amazon Audible, CNBC-TV18, Satya Paul, Hamley’s India, Bath & Body Works, Aldo Shoes, author Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, Ashwin Sanghi and Tata Strive.

